Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $1,100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.10.

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Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $953.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $986.93 and its 200 day moving average is $975.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,620,717 shares of the retailer's stock worth $37,615,889,000 after acquiring an additional 165,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,388,519 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,919,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,523,423 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,212,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,515,031 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,488,203,000 after purchasing an additional 773,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 99,278.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,726,899 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $672,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Costco reported June net sales of $29.24 billion, up 10.6% year over year, reinforcing that demand remains healthy and that the company is still growing despite a mixed backdrop. Article Title

Costco reported June net sales of $29.24 billion, up 10.6% year over year, reinforcing that demand remains healthy and that the company is still growing despite a mixed backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per share, which is another signal of confidence in cash generation and tends to support investor interest in COST. Article Title

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per share, which is another signal of confidence in cash generation and tends to support investor interest in COST. Positive Sentiment: Fox Business reported Costco expanded its digital wallet feature so members can link any Visa card for faster checkout, a small but potentially meaningful improvement to convenience and store traffic efficiency. Article Title

Fox Business reported Costco expanded its digital wallet feature so members can link any Visa card for faster checkout, a small but potentially meaningful improvement to convenience and store traffic efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, with William Blair maintaining a Buy rating and pointing to resilient traffic and Costco’s defensive positioning. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive overall, with William Blair maintaining a Buy rating and pointing to resilient traffic and Costco’s defensive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: News about the Kansas City midtown store change and customer complaints could create local reputational noise, but the broader financial impact appears limited unless it escalates. Article Title

News about the Kansas City midtown store change and customer complaints could create local reputational noise, but the broader financial impact appears limited unless it escalates. Negative Sentiment: A lawsuit alleging heavy metals in Orgain protein powder sold at Costco may pressure sentiment because it introduces potential legal and product-quality concerns, even though the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

A lawsuit alleging heavy metals in Orgain protein powder sold at Costco may pressure sentiment because it introduces potential legal and product-quality concerns, even though the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Costco quietly discontinued a popular Kirkland item and a plant recall tied to disease risk may weigh on consumer sentiment, though these look more like isolated brand issues than major fundamental threats. Article Title

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

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