Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Up 1.6% - What's Next?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $987.55 and last traded at $966.58. Approximately 2,623,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,238,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $951.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,059.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $963.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,609 shares of the retailer's stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the retailer's stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 499 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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