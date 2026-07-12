Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.0167.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.20 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,641,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company's stock.

Coupang Trading Down 1.9%

CPNG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,735,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898,428. Coupang has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea's leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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