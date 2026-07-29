Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.61 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

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Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,202,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Coursera has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Key Headlines Impacting Coursera

Here are the key news stories impacting Coursera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Coursera reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, ahead of the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $298.6 million versus estimates of $293.6 million. The results provide evidence of resilient demand for the company’s online learning platform. Coursera Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Coursera reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, ahead of the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $298.6 million versus estimates of $293.6 million. The results provide evidence of resilient demand for the company’s online learning platform. Positive Sentiment: $100 million AI investment: Coursera is making a strategic investment in LearnVector, an AI-native learning company founded by co-founder and chairman Andrew Ng. The deal could strengthen Coursera’s exposure to AI-powered learning and professional reskilling, a potentially important growth market as employers adopt AI. Coursera backs co-founder Andrew Ng's new AI education firm with $100 million investment

Coursera is making a strategic investment in LearnVector, an AI-native learning company founded by co-founder and chairman Andrew Ng. The deal could strengthen Coursera’s exposure to AI-powered learning and professional reskilling, a potentially important growth market as employers adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Global AI-ethics partnership: Coursera and UNESCO launched a free AI ethics course for learners and institutions worldwide. The initiative may expand Coursera’s brand reach, institutional relationships and role in responsible AI education. UNESCO partners with Coursera and launches free AI ethics course

Coursera and UNESCO launched a free AI ethics course for learners and institutions worldwide. The initiative may expand Coursera’s brand reach, institutional relationships and role in responsible AI education. Neutral Sentiment: Execution and capital-allocation questions: The LearnVector investment is sizable for a company with a market capitalization of roughly $1 billion, and reports noted it came shortly after Coursera announced job cuts. Investors may view the move as strategically compelling but will likely monitor its financial returns and effect on operating efficiency. Coursera Co-founder Stakes $100 Mn On AI Reskilling

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $7,683,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 419,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,199,668.16. This represents a 77.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $50,447.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 255,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,755.68. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,009,139 shares of company stock worth $10,643,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,610,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,052,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Coursera by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,723 shares of the company's stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $10,594,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coursera by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319,515 shares of the company's stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company's stock.

Coursera declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 55.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Coursera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Coursera from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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