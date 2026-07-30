Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $268.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.920-2.980 EPS.

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Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,254. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is -4,266.67%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $902,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $3,723,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 40.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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