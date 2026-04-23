Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Covenant Logistics Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Covenant Logistics (NYSE:CVLG) reached a new 52-week high of $31.51 on Thursday and last traded around $31.01 on volume of 187,598 shares, with a market cap of about $777.7 million.
  • Analyst sentiment: The consensus rating is Hold (one Buy, two Hold) with an average target price of $30.00 after recent mixed actions from Weiss Ratings, Wall Street Zen and Zacks.
  • Insider and institutional activity: CEO David Ray Parker sold 30,400 shares on Feb. 20 and insiders have sold 438,800 shares in the last 90 days, while hedge funds and other institutions own roughly 83.7% of the stock and insiders own 36.7%.
  • Interested in Covenant Logistics Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 187598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.73 million, a PE ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $887,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,544 shares in the company, valued at $59,747,333.92. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,748. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,108 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 110,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group provides a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services across North America. The company's core offerings include less‐than‐truckload (LTL) and full truckload hauling, temperature‐controlled freight, intermodal transportation and freight brokerage. Covenant also delivers specialized solutions such as expedited “hot‐shot” deliveries, cross‐border shipping to Canada and Mexico, and dedicated contract carriage for time‐sensitive or high‐value shipments.

With a network of service centers, terminals and partner carriers strategically located throughout the United States, Covenant supports diverse industries including food and beverage, automotive, retail, energy and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Covenant Logistics Group Right Now?

Before you consider Covenant Logistics Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Covenant Logistics Group wasn't on the list.

While Covenant Logistics Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines