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Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Down 1.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Coveo Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.7% to C$4.62 on Wednesday (intraday low C$4.56) with about 98,905 shares traded, roughly 59% below the average daily volume.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a C$10.60 average price target; TD Securities cut its target from C$12.00 to C$9.50 but kept a "buy" rating.
  • Fundamentals show strain: Coveo reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter with a negative net margin (-22.49%) and ROE (-28.39%), its 50-day MA (C$4.88) is below the 200-day MA (C$6.05), and market cap is about C$435M.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coveo Solutions.

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 98,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 241,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$10.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVO

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of C$52.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes. Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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