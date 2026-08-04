Coya Therapeutics (COYA) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Coya Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.10% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Coya Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COYA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 54,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,671. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COYA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Coya Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COYA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,429 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company's stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: COYA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company's scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya's pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

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