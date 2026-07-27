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Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Coya Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is moderately bullish: Seven analysts cover Coya Therapeutics, with six issuing buy ratings and one issuing a sell rating. The average 12-month price target is $15.33, well above the stock’s recent price of $4.25.
  • Coya reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting a loss of $0.32 per share versus the $0.39 estimate and revenue of $0.25 million versus expectations of $0.15 million. However, the company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin of 266.10%.
  • Institutional investor interest has increased: Several hedge funds initiated or expanded positions, and institutional investors collectively own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.3333.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COYA. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coya Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

COYA opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.15 million. Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 266.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 199.5% in the third quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 101,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company's stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: COYA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company's scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya's pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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