CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

PMTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of CPI Card Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMTS

CPI Card Group Price Performance

PMTS opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 92.16% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CPI Card Group news, insider Donna Abbey Carmignani sold 4,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $74,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,922.96. This trade represents a 47.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 259,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,008. This represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,987 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc NASDAQ: PMTS is a leading provider of payment, identification and related credential solutions for financial institutions, governments and private enterprises. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and personalization of secure plastic and metal cards, including EMV chip, magnetic-stripe and contactless cards. CPI Card Group also offers digital credentialing services and cloud-based card management tools that enable real-time controls, mobile wallet integration, fraud monitoring and analytics.

With a focus on security and innovation, CPI Card Group integrates advanced features such as holograms, microprinting, RFID/NFC technology and laser-engraved artwork into its card products.

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