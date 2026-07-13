Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.1429.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

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Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $797.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $776.69 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 98,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,533 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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