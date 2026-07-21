Crane (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $707.2960 million for the quarter. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crane Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CR opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $201.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $226.46.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's payout ratio is 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,671 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Crane by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CR

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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