Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.62 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Crane NXT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.220-4.420 EPS.

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Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. 828,370 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,649. Crane NXT has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,446,000 after buying an additional 1,701,361 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 632.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 315,228 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at $9,885,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at $9,497,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXT. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CXT

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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