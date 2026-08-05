Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.220-4.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.40.

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Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. 828,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,775. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.62 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.220-4.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 4,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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