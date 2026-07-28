Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Crane updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.850-7.050 EPS.

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Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $226.17. The stock had a trading volume of 714,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Crane has a 1-year low of $159.58 and a 1-year high of $230.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. The trade was a 68.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crane by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,283 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,864 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $147,519,000 after purchasing an additional 368,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 736,943 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crane by 48.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,276 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 186,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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