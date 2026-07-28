Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.850-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.17. 705,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,755. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $230.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.46 million. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Crane by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,671 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Crane by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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