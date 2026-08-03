Cranswick (LON:CWK) Insider Mark Bottomley Sells 361 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 361 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,545, for a total transaction of £20,017.45.

Mark Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Mark Bottomley acquired 358 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,545 per share, with a total value of £19,851.10.

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Cranswick Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 5,328.87 on Monday. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,805 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,512.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,357.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,300 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,200 price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,770 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 5,974.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cranswick

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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