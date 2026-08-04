Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.0910, with a volume of 21146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRD.A

Crawford & Company Trading Up 9.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crawford & Company news, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $144,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,184.80. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 7,062 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $69,913.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $150,341.40. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock valued at $578,875. 54.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform.

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