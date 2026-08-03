Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Announces Earnings Results

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.21%.

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Crawford & Company Price Performance

NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $507.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Insider Activity

In other Crawford & Company news, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $144,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,184.80. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $181,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,466.08. This trade represents a 46.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock valued at $578,875. Insiders own 51.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on CRD.B

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

Further Reading

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