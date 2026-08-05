Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 2740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Crawford & Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crawford & Company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRD.B

Crawford & Company Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.09 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crawford & Company

In other news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 19,220 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $181,821.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,466.08. The trade was a 46.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $144,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,184.80. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,282 shares of company stock valued at $578,875 over the last ninety days. 51.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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