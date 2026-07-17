Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.30. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 3,694 shares changing hands.

Get Crawford & Company alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRD.B

Crawford & Company Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crawford & Company news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 7,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $69,913.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,341.40. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $144,531.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,184.80. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock worth $578,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.04% of the company's stock.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crawford & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crawford & Company wasn't on the list.

While Crawford & Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here