Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) SVP Tami Stevenson Sells 19,220 Shares

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) SVP Tami Stevenson sold 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $181,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,466.08. The trade was a 46.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Crawford & Company Trading Up 3.3%

Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.67. 4,059 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.62. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Research analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Crawford & Company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRD.B

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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