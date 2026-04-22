Credit Acceptance (CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $10.39 per share and revenue of $584.8370 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $11.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $582.63 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.The firm's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $53 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $521.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $401.90 and a 1 year high of $549.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $473.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 16.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 5,236 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.44, for a total transaction of $2,583,651.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,735.68. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay D. Martin sold 4,340 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.55, for a total transaction of $2,224,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,335.65. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,638 shares of company stock worth $9,536,280. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 456,253 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $202,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,872 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $110,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thomas W purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,083,000. Finally, Twin Lions Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Credit Acceptance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $505.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Credit Acceptance

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a specialty finance company focused on the indirect automotive lending market. The company partners with independent and franchised auto dealers to facilitate purchase financing for consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans. By purchasing retail installment contracts originated by these dealers, Credit Acceptance provides capital and credit insurance to support vehicle sales, enabling dealers to broaden their customer base and reduce credit risk.

Through its proprietary underwriting platform and risk management strategies, Credit Acceptance evaluates borrower applications, structures credit plans, and retains servicing rights on the acquired contracts.

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