Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Jill Foss Watson Sells 9,450 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 9,450 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.52, for a total value of $5,089,014.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,601,461.64. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Credit Acceptance Stock Up 1.1%

CACC stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.76. 102,990 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52-week low of $401.90 and a 52-week high of $549.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $11.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $1.05. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 597 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 429.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $505.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACC

Trending Headlines about Credit Acceptance

Here are the key news stories impacting Credit Acceptance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation and stake increases reported (M&T Bank new position, Boston Partners, Dimensional, Smead and others boosted holdings), which signals continued confidence from major investors. Institutional Holdings

Large institutional accumulation and stake increases reported (M&T Bank new position, Boston Partners, Dimensional, Smead and others boosted holdings), which signals continued confidence from major investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded CACC from Hold to Strong Buy earlier in February, providing an analyst-level positive catalyst that can support demand. Analyst Note

Zacks Research upgraded CACC from Hold to Strong Buy earlier in February, providing an analyst-level positive catalyst that can support demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst actions are mixed — Stephens raised its price target to $540 (Equal Weight) while other shops maintained Hold/Moderate Buy views; consensus remains around a Moderate Buy with a ~$505 target. This is supportive but not unanimous. Analyst Consensus

Several analyst actions are mixed — Stephens raised its price target to $540 (Equal Weight) while other shops maintained Hold/Moderate Buy views; consensus remains around a Moderate Buy with a ~$505 target. This is supportive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Many of the insider sales were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 trading plans, which reduces the informational content of the sales (planned liquidity vs. opportunistic signal). Investors should note plan usage when interpreting the trades. 10b5-1 Filing Example

Many of the insider sales were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 trading plans, which reduces the informational content of the sales (planned liquidity vs. opportunistic signal). Investors should note plan usage when interpreting the trades. Negative Sentiment: COO Jonathan Lum sold 3,000 shares at ~$535 on April 20 (≈$1.605M), trimming his stake by ~8.7%. Filing: COO Sale

COO Jonathan Lum sold 3,000 shares at ~$535 on April 20 (≈$1.605M), trimming his stake by ~8.7%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares at ~$534 on April 20 (≈$2.136M), reducing his holding ≈14.9%. Filing: Director Sale

Director Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares at ~$534 on April 20 (≈$2.136M), reducing his holding ≈14.9%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: CFO Jay D. Martin sold 3,000 shares at ~$525.63 on April 17 (≈$1.577M), a ~10.4% cut to his holdings. Filing: CFO Sale

CFO Jay D. Martin sold 3,000 shares at ~$525.63 on April 17 (≈$1.577M), a ~10.4% cut to his holdings. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 4,062 shares at ~$525.67 on April 17 (≈$2.135M), cutting her stake by ~17.2%. Filing: Insider Sale

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, is a specialty finance company focused on the indirect automotive lending market. The company partners with independent and franchised auto dealers to facilitate purchase financing for consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans. By purchasing retail installment contracts originated by these dealers, Credit Acceptance provides capital and credit insurance to support vehicle sales, enabling dealers to broaden their customer base and reduce credit risk.

Through its proprietary underwriting platform and risk management strategies, Credit Acceptance evaluates borrower applications, structures credit plans, and retains servicing rights on the acquired contracts.

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