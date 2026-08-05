Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CRDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.17.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 9.0%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $237.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.23. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $86.49 and a 12-month high of $308.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.92.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,286,662.39. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $9,979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,207,276.04. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 435,076 shares of company stock worth $101,043,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 162,269 shares of the company's stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the company's stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 486.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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