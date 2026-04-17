Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 1.1% - Should You Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $160.69. 7,196,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 7,299,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

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Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More.

Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More.

Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More.

Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More.

Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More.

M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation risk — After a large multi‑week run and rich multiples, CRDO is more sensitive to mixed research notes, insider sales, and rotations away from high‑beta/AI‑related names, raising the chance of short‑term pullbacks. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 2.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $1,644,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 198,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,653,305.69. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,450.95. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,999 shares of company stock valued at $47,532,345. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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