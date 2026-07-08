Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 5% - Time to Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.20 and last traded at $258.69. 5,683,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,851,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.40.

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Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $252.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.25.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $7,420,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,909,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,719,320.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,397.78. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 363,372 shares of company stock valued at $76,926,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

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