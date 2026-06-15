Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading 3.4% Higher - What's Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $264.25 and last traded at $259.41. 7,888,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,530,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.81.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 3.4%

The business's 50 day moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average is $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $9,979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 501,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,207,276.04. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 416,884 shares of company stock worth $68,993,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here