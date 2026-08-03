Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $37.1170 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($6.83) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 40,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.52. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 107.0%. Crescent Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is 331.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Breaux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $588,996.84. This trade represents a 10.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Henry Chung acquired 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $51,525.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,266.90. This trade represents a 27.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1,504.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 444,234 shares of the company's stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 173,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCAP. Oppenheimer cut Crescent Capital BDC from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCAP

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies in the United States. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCAP, the firm offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of debt and equity instruments, targeting businesses with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Its primary objective is to generate current income through interest payments and potential capital appreciation via selective equity co-investments.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans, unsecured second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, as well as preferred and common equity co-investments.

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