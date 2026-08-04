Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crescent Energy to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Crescent Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Crescent Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.75.

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Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.41. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business's revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crescent Energy by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,905 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 303.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company's stock.

Crescent Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crescent Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Crescent reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, above the $0.59 consensus and up from $0.43 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55.3% year over year to $1.39 billion, surpassing the $1.26 billion estimate. Crescent Energy Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Crescent reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, above the $0.59 consensus and up from $0.43 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55.3% year over year to $1.39 billion, surpassing the $1.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted record operations. The company also said it strengthened its balance sheet, which could improve investor confidence in future cash flow and debt management. Crescent Energy Boosts Guidance and Strengthens Balance Sheet

The company also said it strengthened its balance sheet, which could improve investor confidence in future cash flow and debt management. Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target to $18 from $17 and maintained an Overweight rating. The new target implies substantial potential upside from recent trading levels, signaling continued analyst optimism following the earnings report. Benzinga Analyst Update

The new target implies substantial potential upside from recent trading levels, signaling continued analyst optimism following the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Crescent declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The payment equates to approximately $0.48 annually and a yield near 4.2%, adding income appeal for shareholders. The ex-dividend date is August 17, with payment scheduled for August 31.

The payment equates to approximately $0.48 annually and a yield near 4.2%, adding income appeal for shareholders. The ex-dividend date is August 17, with payment scheduled for August 31. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may remain cautious despite the beats. Crescent continues to report a negative net margin, while its current ratio of 0.57 and debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12 indicate liquidity and leverage considerations that could temper the impact of its improved guidance.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Co NYSE: CRGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company's core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy's integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy's operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin's stacked pay intervals.

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