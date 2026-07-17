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Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares moved above their 200-day moving average on Thursday, trading as high as $11.06 before last changing hands at $10.89.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a hold and Wall Street Zen downgrading the stock from buy to hold; the consensus rating is also Hold.
  • Insiders have been buying shares recently, including directors Eduardo S. Elsztain and Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain, while institutional ownership stands at 12.90%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.06. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 227,958 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.44%.The firm had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

In other Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. news, Director Eduardo S. Elsztain acquired 58,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $619,349.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,845,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,064,588.46. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 18,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,225,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,422,115.80. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,451 shares of company stock worth $1,112,911. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

(Get Free Report)

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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