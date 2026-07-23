CRH (CRH) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $10.6719 billion for the quarter. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRH Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CRH opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $131.55.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 158.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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