CRH (NYSE:CRH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

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CRH Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of CRH opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CRH by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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