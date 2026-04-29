Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna set a $18.00 target price on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Criteo from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Criteo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.35.

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Criteo Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,679. Criteo has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $89,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,746. The trade was a 23.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $184,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company's stock.

About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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