Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading 12.5% Higher - What's Next?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.1770. 2,228,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,704,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Critical Metals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Critical Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Critical Metals Trading Up 15.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Critical Metals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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