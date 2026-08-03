Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.0909.

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Several research firms recently commented on CROX. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday.

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More Crocs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Crocs reported adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share versus the $4.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $1.18 billion, above expectations of approximately $1.15 billion and up 2.6% year over year. The Crocs Brand surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time. Crocs Second-Quarter Results

Crocs reported adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share versus the $4.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $1.18 billion, above expectations of approximately $1.15 billion and up 2.6% year over year. The Crocs Brand surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was raised. Crocs increased adjusted EPS guidance to $13.70-$14.00, above the prior consensus estimate of $13.67, while maintaining revenue expectations of roughly $4.1 billion. Management also authorized an additional $1.5 billion for share repurchases, leaving approximately $2 billion available for buybacks. Crocs Q2 Earnings Beat

Crocs increased adjusted EPS guidance to $13.70-$14.00, above the prior consensus estimate of $13.67, while maintaining revenue expectations of roughly $4.1 billion. Management also authorized an additional $1.5 billion for share repurchases, leaving approximately $2 billion available for buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its price target from $130 to $160 and assigned a Buy rating. Bank of America also reaffirmed its Buy rating and $160 target, citing brand momentum and potential margin upside. Bank of America Crocs Rating

Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its price target from $130 to $160 and assigned a Buy rating. Bank of America also reaffirmed its Buy rating and $160 target, citing brand momentum and potential margin upside. Neutral Sentiment: Growth was uneven across the portfolio. Direct-to-consumer and international demand helped results, but HEYDUDE revenue declined 5.7% to $179 million, highlighting continued challenges outside the core Crocs Brand.

Direct-to-consumer and international demand helped results, but HEYDUDE revenue declined 5.7% to $179 million, highlighting continued challenges outside the core Crocs Brand. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance disappointed investors. Crocs projected adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue of about $996 million, below Wall Street expectations of roughly $3.53-$3.55 in EPS and $1 billion in revenue. Tariff pressure and HEYDUDE weakness are expected to weigh on near-term profitability, overshadowing the quarterly beat and causing an initial selloff. Crocs Third-Quarter Guidance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,841,000 after buying an additional 1,012,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,545,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,720,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Crocs by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,474,037 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $126,060,000 after acquiring an additional 366,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Crocs has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $140.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.82) earnings per share. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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