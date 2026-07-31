Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt's price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.45.

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Crocs Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crocs has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.Crocs's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.82) EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,478 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

More Crocs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crocs reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.55, above the $4.35 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $1.18 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $1.15 billion. Crocs Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on DTC Growth, 2026 View Raised

Crocs reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.55, above the $4.35 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $1.18 billion, exceeding expectations of approximately $1.15 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Crocs Brand surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, supported by direct-to-consumer and international demand. Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.70-$14.00 and expects revenue growth of roughly 1%-2%. Crocs Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

The Crocs Brand surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, supported by direct-to-consumer and international demand. Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.70-$14.00 and expects revenue growth of roughly 1%-2%. Positive Sentiment: The board expanded Crocs’ share repurchase authorization by $1.5 billion, leaving approximately $2 billion available for future buybacks, which could support per-share earnings and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. Crocs Shares Sink After Soft Third Quarter Outlook

The board expanded Crocs’ share repurchase authorization by $1.5 billion, leaving approximately $2 billion available for future buybacks, which could support per-share earnings and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP net income was $204.9 million, compared with a $492.3 million loss a year earlier; however, reported profitability metrics vary depending on adjustments used in the earnings comparisons.

Second-quarter GAAP net income was $204.9 million, compared with a $492.3 million loss a year earlier; however, reported profitability metrics vary depending on adjustments used in the earnings comparisons. Negative Sentiment: Crocs forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue of about $996 million, below Wall Street expectations of roughly $3.53-$3.55 EPS and $1 billion in revenue. The weaker near-term outlook overshadowed the earnings beat. Crocs Slides After Q3 Profit Guidance Disappoints

Crocs forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.30 and revenue of about $996 million, below Wall Street expectations of roughly $3.53-$3.55 EPS and $1 billion in revenue. The weaker near-term outlook overshadowed the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Management cited tariff pressures and continued weakness at the HEYDUDE brand, whose second-quarter revenue fell 5.7% to $179 million. These issues raise concerns about margins and the pace of near-term growth.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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