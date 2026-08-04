Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.46 and last traded at $139.8350, with a volume of 66368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.82) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $2,449,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,478 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Further Reading

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