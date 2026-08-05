Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,346 and last traded at GBX 3,318.43, with a volume of 65086152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,242.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,300 price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,021.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,919.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Croda International (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 72.20 EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

Further Reading

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