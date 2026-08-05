Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Croda International logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,346 and last traded at GBX 3,318.43, with a volume of 65086152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,242.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,300 price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Croda International

Croda International Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,021.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,919.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Croda International (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 72.20 EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Croda International Right Now?

Before you consider Croda International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Croda International wasn't on the list.

While Croda International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines