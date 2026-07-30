Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Croda International traded as high as GBX 3,317 and last traded at GBX 3,317, with a volume of 486638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,220.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total value of £2,073.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $72,490. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Croda International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Croda International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained its “buy” rating and raised its price target to GBX 3,500 , indicating expected upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish analyst outlook. Digital Look broker ratings report

, indicating expected upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish analyst outlook. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” recommendation with a GBX 3,600 target , the highest target among the latest broker updates. This suggests confidence in Croda’s earnings recovery and longer-term growth prospects. Digital Look broker ratings report

, the highest target among the latest broker updates. This suggests confidence in Croda’s earnings recovery and longer-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Croda reported first-half profit and margin improvement as innovation supported growth. The operational progress provides fundamental support for the stock and may have encouraged analysts to retain positive recommendations. Croda International increases profit and margins as innovation supports first-half growth

The operational progress provides fundamental support for the stock and may have encouraged analysts to retain positive recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 target. The target is close to recent trading levels, suggesting the bank sees limited near-term upside despite Croda’s improved performance. Digital Look broker ratings report

The target is close to recent trading levels, suggesting the bank sees limited near-term upside despite Croda’s improved performance. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,200 but retained a “neutral” rating. The increase reflects improved expectations, while the unchanged rating signals ongoing caution regarding valuation or execution. Digital Look broker ratings report

Croda International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,997.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,904.60.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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