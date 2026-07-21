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Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,891.18 and traded as high as GBX 2,949. Croda International shares last traded at GBX 2,916, with a volume of 209,835 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Croda International to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,350 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,140.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDA

Croda International Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,968.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,891.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total value of £2,073.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $72,490. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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