Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

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Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5%

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of C$130.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.6535637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$17.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

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