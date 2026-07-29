Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust declared a monthly dividend of C$0.0758 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 5.1%. The ex-dividend date and shareholder record date were both listed as July 31 and August 14, respectively.
  • CRR.UN opened at C$17.72, near its 52-week high of C$17.92, with a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion. The trust reported quarterly revenue of C$130.3 million and EPS of C$0.65.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with three Buy ratings and one Hold rating. RBC and TD both raised their price targets to C$18.00.
  • Interested in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5%

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of C$130.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.6535637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$17.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines