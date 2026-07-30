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Cronos Group (CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Cronos Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Cronos Group Stock Up 0.4%

CRON opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.29 and a beta of 0.89. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5,733.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company's stock.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group's business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company's branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

Read More

Earnings History for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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