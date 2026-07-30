CryoPort (CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect CryoPort to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.86 million. On average, analysts expect CryoPort to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CryoPort alerts: Sign Up

CryoPort Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $752.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 33,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $486,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,633.93. The trade was a 23.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 23,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $358,424.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,283.36. This represents a 25.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 227,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CryoPort

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in CryoPort by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CryoPort from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CryoPort from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CryoPort from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CryoPort has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CryoPort

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc NASDAQ: CYRX is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort's product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CryoPort, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CryoPort wasn't on the list.

While CryoPort currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here