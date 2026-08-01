Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching - August 1st

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, Ionic Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Soluna, Digi Power X, and Bit Origin are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business activities or financial performance are closely tied to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology. They may include crypto exchanges, mining companies, blockchain developers, payment firms, and businesses that hold digital assets, giving investors indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without directly owning cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Ionic Digital (IOND)

Ionic Digital is a digital infrastructure solutions and cryptocurrency mining company. We began as a pure-play cryptocurrency mining company when we were formed in January 2024 to acquire all of the cryptocurrency mining assets of Celsius Mining. From our inception, our core objective has been to monetize our portfolio of powered digital infrastructure assets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOND

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

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