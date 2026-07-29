CS Disco (LAW) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0635) per share and revenue of $42.6690 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million.

Get CS Disco alerts: Sign Up

CS Disco Price Performance

LAW opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CS Disco from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CS Disco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CS Disco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Friedrichsen purchased 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,517,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,023,172.84. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Topline Capital Management LLC raised its position in CS Disco by 66.2% during the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,268 shares of the company's stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $4,252,000. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,780 shares of the company's stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 85,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco's product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CS Disco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CS Disco wasn't on the list.

While CS Disco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here