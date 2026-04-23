CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CSLM Acquisition to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter. CSLM Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

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CSLM Acquisition Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. CSLM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut CSLM Acquisition from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.40.

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About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

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