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CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CSLM Acquisition logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings Thursday: CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) is set to report results on April 30, with analysts expecting EPS of $0.01 and revenue of about $80.0 million.
  • Last quarter the company reported a loss of $0.14 per share on $79.73 million in revenue, and the stock tumbled about 10.2% to open near $1.02 with a market cap of $113.6 million and a negative P/E.
  • Ratings divergence: Weiss Ratings downgraded CSLM to a "sell," while overall MarketBeat consensus is "Hold" with a $5.40 average target, reflecting mixed analyst views (one Buy, one Sell).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CSLM Acquisition to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter. CSLM Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. CSLM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut CSLM Acquisition from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Get Our Latest Report on SPWR

About CSLM Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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