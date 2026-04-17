CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.1429.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSW. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CSW stock opened at $274.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $338.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.72. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,344.38. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,173 shares of company stock valued at $905,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSW. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here