CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $13.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

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CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW traded down $21.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.11. 314,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,578. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $337.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.57.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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