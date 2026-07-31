CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the company's previous close.

CSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut CSW Industrials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.43.

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CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW traded up $5.87 on Friday, reaching $319.26. 24,636 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $279.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.23. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $350.65 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,832. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CSW Industrials

Here are the key news stories impacting CSW Industrials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal first-quarter earnings were $3.84 per share , above the $3.66 consensus estimate and up from $2.85 a year earlier. Revenue rose 33% year over year to $350.65 million , providing the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. CSW Industrials Q1 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Fiscal first-quarter earnings were , above the $3.66 consensus estimate and up from $2.85 a year earlier. Revenue rose 33% year over year to , providing the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Management described the quarter as an all-time record, while the Contractor Solutions segment delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive organic growth. That suggests improving underlying demand rather than growth driven solely by acquisitions or pricing. CSW Industrials fiscal 2027 first-quarter results

Management described the quarter as an all-time record, while the Contractor Solutions segment delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive organic growth. That suggests improving underlying demand rather than growth driven solely by acquisitions or pricing. Positive Sentiment: The company is targeting continued organic revenue growth for fiscal 2027. Investors may view that outlook favorably because it indicates management expects momentum to persist beyond the reported quarter. CSW outlines fiscal 2027 interest expense and organic growth target

The company is targeting continued organic revenue growth for fiscal 2027. Investors may view that outlook favorably because it indicates management expects momentum to persist beyond the reported quarter. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, indicating that analyst sentiment remains supportive following the earnings release. CSW receives Moderate Buy consensus recommendation

Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, indicating that analyst sentiment remains supportive following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects approximately $48 million in fiscal 2027 interest expense . The disclosure improves visibility into costs, but also highlights the financing burden investors will monitor as the company pursues growth. CSW Industrials fiscal 2027 first-quarter earnings call transcript

Management expects approximately . The disclosure improves visibility into costs, but also highlights the financing burden investors will monitor as the company pursues growth. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 47 times earnings and near its one-year high, CSW Industrials carries an elevated valuation. That may limit additional upside or increase volatility if future growth or margins fall short of the strong first-quarter performance.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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